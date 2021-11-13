The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.89 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SHYF opened at $52.17 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

