Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

