Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,835.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,631.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.