Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CANO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.