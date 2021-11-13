Barclays Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $12.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHG. Bank of America started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

