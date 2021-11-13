Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

NYSE:DM opened at $8.61 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

