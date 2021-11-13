Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at CIBC

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

