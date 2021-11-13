Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Emera has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

