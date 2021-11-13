Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.50 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $33.19 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

