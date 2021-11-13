Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

FCO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

