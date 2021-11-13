Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Irongate Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.

About Irongate Group

Irongate Group has its origins as the Investec Group's Australian and New Zealand property investment and asset management business. Having invested in and managed over A$3bn of assets for the Investec Group, the long-standing management team evolved to become the Irongate Group to continue its growth trajectory and expand its third-party funds management platform.

