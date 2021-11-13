Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of APYX stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.95.
Several research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.