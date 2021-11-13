Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

