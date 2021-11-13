Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$17.43 Average PT from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price objective for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TCN stock opened at C$18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

