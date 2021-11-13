BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.44 on Friday. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.