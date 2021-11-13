Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

