Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $643.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.56.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

