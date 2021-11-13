Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

DS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

