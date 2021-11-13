Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

