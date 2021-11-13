Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head to Head Comparison

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Manitex International alerts:

63.6% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Manitex International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manitex International presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.00%. Given Manitex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.89 -$13.61 million $0.07 106.29 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.70 $110.61 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Manitex International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.