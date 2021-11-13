Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period.

Shares of PSQ opened at $11.02 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

