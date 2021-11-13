Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LANC opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average is $183.92. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

