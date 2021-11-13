Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

