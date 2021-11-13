Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nucor by 182.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after buying an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

