International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 164.32 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.32. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.