Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBS opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Friday. Stratec has a 1 year low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 1 year high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.32.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

