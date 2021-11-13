Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

