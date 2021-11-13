Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $7,822,202 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

