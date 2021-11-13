NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
NBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
