$146.09 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report $146.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $572.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,407,145. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

