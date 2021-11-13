$16.27 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $16.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the highest is $16.83 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $107.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $495,396 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

