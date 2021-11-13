Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%.

Dillard’s stock opened at $328.46 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dillard’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

