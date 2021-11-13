A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.30

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.30 and traded as high as C$40.11. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.03, with a volume of 7,494 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.82 million and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.84.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

