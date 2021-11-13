Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.44

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and traded as low as $51.69. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 15,838 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

