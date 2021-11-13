JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.18

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.18 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 102.60 ($1.34). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.34), with a volume of 948,948 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £614.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.50.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

