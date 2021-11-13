$75.59 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post $75.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $273.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $277.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $321.17 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $322.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $8,910,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 63.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.