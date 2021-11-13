Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
