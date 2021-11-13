Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

