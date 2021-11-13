American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

