The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after buying an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

