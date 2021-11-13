Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.
Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
