Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

