TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

TAC stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 617.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 616,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

