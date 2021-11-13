Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

