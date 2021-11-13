Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $190.69 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.44.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.