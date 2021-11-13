FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Posts Earnings Results

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. FG New America Acquisition updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE OPFI opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

