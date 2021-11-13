Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.090 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $89.68 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

