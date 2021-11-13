Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

