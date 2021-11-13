Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.11.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

