Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$92.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

