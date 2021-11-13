BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$264.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.85.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.92 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$233.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.89.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

