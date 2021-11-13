Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

G24 stock opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.25.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

