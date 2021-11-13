Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. Daimler has a 1-year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 1-year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

